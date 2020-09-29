UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost September 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines ( out by weymouth woods area)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fort Bragg Rd
Closest Major Intersection entrance to Weymouth Woods area
Owner's Full Name Carol Kennedy
Email annieroyer62@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910 691 7280
Alternate Phone (910) 783-8924
Additional Comments His name is Raisin. He is a hairless dog and needs his meds, he will burn in the sun. We need him back please!
Animal Name Raisin
Type of Animal Dog
Breed American hairless terrier
Markings white and brown spotted
Predominant Color both
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
