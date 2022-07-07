Submission ID: 3924

Date Lost July 06, 2022

Area/Town Lost Aberdeen

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 915 Colonial Avenue (off of W Saunders Ave and HWY 5)

Closest Major Intersection HWY 5 to US 1 (beside Coca-Cola Plant)

Owner's Full Name Kaleb Caddell

Email blythe.remington@gmail.com

Zip 28315

Primary Phone (843) 509-1326

Additional Comments ALL WHITE female DEAF PITbull. Approximately 2 years old.

Offering a REWARD for her safe return, please bring her home no questions asked.

If you have any information please contact either Blythe (910-773-9796) or Kaleb (843-509-1326)

She is very FRIENDLY and WILL NOT BITE so if you can get her please take a chance and grab her she won't hurt anyone.

Her name is Coconut but she is DEAF and will not come to calling her name.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Coconut

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Pit Bull

Markings On her belly some spots

Predominant Color White

Age of Pet 2

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

