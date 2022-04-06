Submission ID: 3732
Date Lost April 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost SOUTHERN PINES
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 265 New Haven Place
Owner's Full Name Tommy Doolan
Email jjewalker@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9105289610
Alternate Phone (551) 427-8997
Additional Comments Aged Brown Pomeranian. Lion clipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fox
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pomeranian
Markings nil
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
