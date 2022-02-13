Submission ID: 3648
Date Lost February 13, 2022
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Possum Holler/Saw Grass
Closest Major Intersection 211
Owner's Full Name veronica lett
Email VeronicaLett@Gmail.com
Zip 27242-8183
Primary Phone 7042073658
Additional Comments Jack is fully vaccinated and friendly. He and his sister Emma slipped out of the house early Sunday morning and ran out into the woods.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jack
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer
Markings Spots on his ear
Predominant Color Blonde
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 5 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
