Lost Cow, Young Red Angus Calf in Pinebluff Dec 6, 2022

Submission ID: 4166
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Westview loop pinebluff nc 28373
Owner's First Name Neil
Email robertneil.smith@icloud.com
Primary Phone 9109924772

CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost December 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Westview loop
Closest Major Intersection Sandpit rd and thunder rd
Owner's Full Name Neil Smith
Email robertneil.smith@icloud.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 9109924772
Additional Comments My 6 month old calf got out the fence do to no power for fence she is a red angus

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dolly
Type of Animal Cow
Breed Red angus
Markings Red and short fluffy fur
Predominant Color Red
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)

COAT
Coat of Pet Medium

EARS
Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
