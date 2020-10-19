Submission ID: 2880
Date Lost October 16, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N Bennett St.
Closest Major Intersection N Bennett St. / Maine
Owner's Full Name Camilla Cockman
Email camillajean93@gmail.com
Zip 28387-4827
Primary Phone 9109740234
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ella
Type of Animal Cat
Breed White Calico
Markings Left almond color ear
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Gold giltter
