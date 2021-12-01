UPDATE:OWNER REPORTED THE CATS WERE FOUND
Date Lost November 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 30 McIntyre Road
Closest Major Intersection Kelly Road
Owner's Full Name Hollie Gironda
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 603-7585
Alternate Phone (910) 295-5886
Additional Comments Two black and white cats and a gray one, always together.
Animal Name Baby, Squeaky and Gray Cat
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic
Markings 2 are Black and White, third is Gray
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet Unknown
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
Coat of Pet Medium
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
