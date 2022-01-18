Submission ID: 3606
Date Lost January 11, 2022
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Richmond Rd
Closest Major Intersection 211- Hoffman Rd
Owner's Full Name Jenny Dunn
Email jsdunn789@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9106904953
Alternate Phone (910) 420-8403
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Grey tabby- Honey /Black tuxedo- Lilo
Type of Animal Grey tabby cat, black tuxedo cat
Breed Tabby cat
Markings Grey striped tabby/ black tuxedo with white paws
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
