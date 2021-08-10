Submission ID: 3342
Date Lost August 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 201 Dresden Lane
Closest Major Intersection Michael Road and HWY 22
Owner's Full Name Clara Peloquin
Email clarapeloquin@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 7706544732
Additional Comments Missing our beloved kitten. She is small at only 7 pounds and just under a year old. Friendly, Spayed, Up to date on all shots, Microchipped # 985112011912648
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Goldie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tortioseshell
Markings Gold Streak down middle of face
Predominant Color Black and Brown
2nd Color Gold
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
