Submission ID: 3523
Date Lost November 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hardin St
Closest Major Intersection Hardin and Pennsylvania
Owner's Full Name Keri Toler
Email toler.keri@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106384751
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bodhi
Type of Animal Kitten
Breed Tabby
Markings Stripes
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 4 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
