Submission ID: 3162
Date Lost April 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Taylortown NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost oak ridge loop drive
Closest Major Intersection Close to 211 candor exit
Owner's Full Name Patricia Wilson
Email patriciaellyn@icloud.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9105469628
Alternate Phone (910) 986-2926
Additional Comments My heart is so sad. I haven’t seen my sweet Lil boy BOB in two days. I live in the Taylortown/West End area if you see my sweet baby please message me. I just want my boy back home with me. He did have surgery on his left ear so it flops over. Thanks.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bob
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings His left ear flops over due to a hematoma surgery. May still have a scab from healing
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 1year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Red white and blue with a red bell
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.