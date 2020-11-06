Submission ID: 2899
Date Lost November 04, 2020
Area/Town Lost Woodlake, Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 750 Mimosa Dr
Closest Major Intersection Loblolly
Owner's Full Name James Polakof
Email hmadragonfly@aol.com
Zip 28394-9648
Primary Phone 9105561335
Alternate Phone (760) 305-3477
Additional Comments Jojo is the sweetest, friendly cat and wipl come to his name when called. He loves to cuddle and ride in cars plus golf carts.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jojo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Adopted sweetheart
Markings Gray, stripped
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Cream
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.