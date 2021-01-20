Submission ID: 3009
Date Lost January 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Foxfire Village/Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Foxcroft circle (across from foxfire general store)
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman rd and Richmond rd
Owner's Full Name Regis A. Godfrey
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9198952688
Additional Comments $100 REWARD IF RETURNED OR FOUND USING YOUR TIP!!!
He is named Oedipus and is a white with orange tabby colouration on head, back, and tail. He is usually very friendly and chatty and likes to sleep splayed on his back. He takes off his collar often so he may not have one, no chip. He is a chunky boy who is deeply loved and missed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Oedipus
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American shorthair mix
Markings Orange spot on chin and another one that will be used to determine if someone actually has him
Predominant Color White (it's almost 50/50)
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue and white with a bow
Collar I.D. Tag(s) N/A
