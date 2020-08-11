Submission ID: 2789
Date Lost August 08, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Airport road
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage road and airport road
Owner's Full Name Brittany Moser
Email Brittanydioram@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 580-8918
Alternate Phone (910) 986-0782
Additional Comments Kiki has eye crusties due to allergies that cause leaky eyes. He is extremely affectionate and will approach strangers willingly. Please contact me if you’ve seen him, our family misses him terribly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kiki
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Mutt
Markings Orange/tan ears with the same color rings around his tail
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
