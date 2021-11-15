Submission ID: 3499
Date Lost November 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N Ridge St
Closest Major Intersection Us-1
Owner's Full Name Alan Garcia
Email Lthershel@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-670-4570
Alternate Phone (910) 585-9380
Additional Comments Also can call 910-585-1953
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bruce
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DS-Domestic shorthair
Markings No
Predominant Color All white
2nd Color N/A
Age of Pet 4 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Bruce is microchipped. He was recently adopted and slipped out an open door at his new home.
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) N/A
Collar I.D. Tag(s) N/A
