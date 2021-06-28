UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3282
Date Lost June 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Near First Tee at Foxfire Golf Course (Red Course)
Owner's Full Name David Gault
Email gaultdavid77@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9546291502
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fred
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings none
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
