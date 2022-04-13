Submission ID: 3750
Date Lost April 09, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Moore Equine Feed, 1012 N. May St
Closest Major Intersection N May & Manly
Owner's Full Name Moore Equine
Email ellen@mooreequine.com
Zip 28387-4206
Primary Phone 9106922385
Additional Comments TNR feral spayed female, tipped ear, been living at Moore Equine 2 years
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Casper
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings White w/ orange spots
Predominant Color white
2nd Color orange
Age of Pet ~3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.