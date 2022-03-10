Submission ID: 3683
Date Lost March 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Village Acres, Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1345 Longleaf Drive East we are relatively new to village acres and our cat Humphrey has gotten out.
Owner's Full Name Stacy McSwain
Email smullintx@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9107237142
Additional Comments Are cat Humphrey, has been missing since last Thursday. Humphrey is all white except for a gray streak on top of his head between his ears. He has on a pink collar with a silver charm hanging from it. He is friendly but skittish of new people. We miss him greatly and appreciate any help to bring him home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Humphrey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Gray streak on top of his head between his ears
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) With silver bones
