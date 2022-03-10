Lost Cat Pinehurst

Submission ID: 3683

Date Lost March 03, 2022

Area/Town Lost Village Acres, Pinehurst

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1345 Longleaf Drive East we are relatively new to village acres and our cat Humphrey has gotten out.

Owner's Full Name Stacy McSwain

Email smullintx@yahoo.com

Zip 28374

Primary Phone 9107237142

Additional Comments Are cat Humphrey, has been missing since last Thursday. Humphrey is all white except for a gray streak on top of his head between his ears. He has on a pink collar with a silver charm hanging from it. He is friendly but skittish of new people. We miss him greatly and appreciate any help to bring him home.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Humphrey

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Domestic short hair

Markings Gray streak on top of his head between his ears

Predominant Color White

2nd Color Grey

Age of Pet 1 year

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Leather

Collar Color(s) With silver bones

