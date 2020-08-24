Submission ID: 2808
Date Lost August 19, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Furr rd
Owner's Full Name Kate workman
Email Workmandvm@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 4434177754
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings Calico
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet Orange
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
