Submission ID: 3183
Date Lost April 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sanford (near Cameron)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Gunter Lake Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Blacks Chapel Rd.
Owner's Full Name Lisa Brooks
Email gforcekarate@yahoo.com
Zip 27332
Primary Phone 919-356-8723
Additional Comments She is an indoor cat who has never been out before.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Butters
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair
Markings Nose has one brown dot
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
