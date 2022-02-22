Submission ID: 3661
Date Lost February 21, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vass Carthage RD
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 & Vass Carthage Rd
Owner's Full Name Tina Patton
Email Patton1981@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109734848
Additional Comments If you happen to see my 7 month old fur baby please contact me. Her name is Pebbles. She was last seen last night around 10:00 in Carthage.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pebbles
Type of Animal Kitten
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Grey with white feet & has a white patch on here back
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
