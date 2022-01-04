Submission ID: 3581
Date Lost January 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Owner's Full Name Suzi Leahy
Email suzileahy28@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9103668757
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Thor
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings Mostly white with black and grey stripes on tail and a black butterfly marking on head
Age of Pet 8 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
