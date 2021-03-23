Submission ID: 3112
Date Lost March 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost ABERDEEN
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 315 n sandhills Blvd
Closest Major Intersection US1 and Summit
Owner's Full Name Amanda grabos
Email sunie225@aol.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 2025314818
Additional Comments Gypsy is 7 yr, male, white and brown, domestic short haired. He is wearing a green collar. Weights roughly 15 pounds. Skidish of people, if seen please call 2025314818
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gypsy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short haired
Markings Brown saddle and tail
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Teal
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
