Submission ID: 2966
Date Lost December 11, 2020
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Juniper Lake Road
Closest Major Intersection Murdocksville Road
Owner's Full Name Rhonda Hinson
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106393017
Alternate Phone (910) 528-6189
Additional Comments She’s very sweet, and very lovable, instantly purrs, and will come to you. She had on a collar and a flea collar but no tags cause she hated them and kept clawing at herself. Since it’s a horrible thing to declaw cats we decided since she’s an indoor cat to just take off the tags. Please if you find her let us know. She answers to Luna. Lula Bell, or Moon Pie. Different nicknames from us all.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Luna
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Mixed
Markings White, with striped tail, and brown spots on body
Predominant Color Whites
2nd Color Brown spots
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple, and purple flea collar too
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Nona
