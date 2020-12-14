Lost Cat West End

Submission ID: 2966

Date Lost December 11, 2020

Area/Town Lost West End

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Juniper Lake Road

Closest Major Intersection Murdocksville Road

Owner's Full Name Rhonda Hinson

Email heatherhinson00@icloud.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 9106393017

Alternate Phone (910) 528-6189

Additional Comments She’s very sweet, and very lovable, instantly purrs, and will come to you. She had on a collar and a flea collar but no tags cause she hated them and kept clawing at herself. Since it’s a horrible thing to declaw cats we decided since she’s an indoor cat to just take off the tags. Please if you find her let us know. She answers to Luna. Lula Bell, or Moon Pie. Different nicknames from us all.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Luna

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Mixed

Markings White, with striped tail, and brown spots on body

Predominant Color Whites

2nd Color Brown spots

Age of Pet 6 months

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Medium

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Purple, and purple flea collar too

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Nona

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days