Submission ID: 2978
Date Lost December 18, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Midland Rd
Closest Major Intersection Midland and Short Rds
Owner's Full Name Richard Turner
Email Rturner59@nc.rr.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-295-4561
Alternate Phone (910) 695-3599
Additional Comments Brown and white male cat. Approximately 18 lbs.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Treble
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair.
Markings Brown spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 11 yrs.
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
