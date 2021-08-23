UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3366
Date Lost August 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Ritter Rd W /. Shaw Rd. Pinehurst
Owner's Full Name Lauren Greaves
Email lgreaves@homescba.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9109867107
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sammy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Ragamuffin
Markings Black
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.