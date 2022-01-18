Submission ID: 3609
Date Lost January 13, 2022
Area/Town Lost Saunders Blvd Aberdeen NH
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Saunders Blvd
Closest Major Intersection Route 1 and Saunders Blvd
Owner's Full Name Cortney Demers
Email Cort.jean00@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 603-931-9553
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Punk
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Medium hair Domestic
Markings Orange / brown on top, white belly
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1.5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Off white
