Submission ID: 3101
Date Lost March 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Shadow Lane
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage Rd.
Owner's Full Name William M Green
Email nkpfan@outlook.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106887102
Additional Comments Very loving indoor cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gabby
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tortoise Shell
Markings Black with brown streaks, tan paw
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green with White Flower and Bell
