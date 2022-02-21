Submission ID: 3656
Date Lost February 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Union Church Road
Closest Major Intersection Union Church and Bynum Court
Owner's Full Name Brett Ader
Email Ader.Brett@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 6193418475
Alternate Phone (619) 344-1494
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cali
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair Calico
Markings Pink Necklace with a bell
Predominant Color Dark brown
2nd Color Beige
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.