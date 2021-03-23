UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3109
Date Lost March 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sandhurst South- southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hedgelawn Way
Closest Major Intersection Ft bragg and E Indiana
Owner's Full Name Marissa Mullany
Email marissacollett@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 5857053174
Additional Comments Her name is Coco- she should have on a bright pink collar with her name and contact information. She is skiddish of noises and strangers.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Coco
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Calico
Markings Half black/ half tan chin
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.