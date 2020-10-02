Submission ID: 2854
Date Lost September 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Sugar Pine area, Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sugar Pine Dr, Pinehurst
Closest Major Intersection Burning Treen Lane
Owner's Full Name Kasey Smithson
Email ksmithson81@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 2707775165
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mia
Type of Animal Cat
Breed n/a
Markings Tortoise color
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color tan, brown
Age of Pet 16 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
