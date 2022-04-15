Submission ID: 3752
Date Lost April 12, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage, Tyson Woods
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Seawell Place
Owner's Full Name Bailey Davis
Email babadavis26@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9103098423
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Evie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short
Markings Black Calico
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
