Submission ID: 3766
Date Lost April 23, 2022
Area/Town Lost Glen Laurel Neighborhood-Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Newington Way
Owner's Full Name Katie Gualtieri
Email maddykatie@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone +17854105382
Additional Comments Has pink harness on.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cocoa
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Shorthair
Markings Tortishell
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink Harness
