Submission ID: 2933
Date Lost November 23, 2020
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Avenue of the Carolinas
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd & Central
Owner's Full Name Rob Clarke
Email Rob.clarke@crsnc.net
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9198861746
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kalib
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Maine Coon
Markings Nothing significant
Predominant Color Beige
2nd Color Some white
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Grey
(0) comments
