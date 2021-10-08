Submission ID: 3429
Date Lost October 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost The Carolina neighborhood off Airport Road- Whispering P
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Woodbine Way
Closest Major Intersection Airport Road
Owner's Full Name Caleb and Crystal Phillips
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8505321028
Alternate Phone (850) 532-0699
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cody
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair tabby cat
Markings White chest and belly. Brown, gray and black back, ears and tail.
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown, gray, black
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
