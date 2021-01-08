Submission ID: 2997
Date Lost January 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Onyx Ln N
Closest Major Intersection Linden Road
Owner's Full Name Nancy Lopez
Email nanner_boo08@comcast.net
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 850-276-3809
Alternate Phone (850) 866-8589
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Butterboy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Tabby coloring with white chest and paws
Age of Pet 10mths
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
