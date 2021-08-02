UPDATE: STILL MISSING AS OF 7/31/21
Date Lost July 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Arbutus Rd
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bethesda Rd and Crosscut Lane
Owner's Full Name Corinne DeBruhl
Email cadebruhl@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 7572861599
Additional Comments Little Girl is all of 10 lbs soak and wet. She hates storms and does not like to get wet. She is a tortoise colored cat, with orange brown, tans and black colors. She is used to females so she may come to you if called by her name. Very loving cat. She also sports a long bushy tail with a streak of white towards the tip. She has been spayed. Right clipped. She is microchips also.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Little Girl
Type of Animal Domestic cat long haired
Breed Possibly Maine Coon
Markings Severally tipped right ear
Predominant Color Browns. Orange. Black
2nd Color Tans
Age of Pet 6 yrs.
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Grey
