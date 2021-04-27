Submission ID: 3169
Date Lost April 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McIntosh Road
Closest Major Intersection McIntosh and Vass-Carthage
Owner's Full Name Amy Lachney
Email amy.lachney@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9855020088
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Christmas
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby point Siamese short hair
Markings Splotchy gray on face and torso and tail
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Cream
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
