UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3094
Date Lost March 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost W. Connecticut Ave.
Closest Major Intersection W. Connecticut Ave. and Bennett Street
Owner's Full Name Mackenzie Francisco
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106909220
Additional Comments He will most likely come to you if you call his name. Super friendly but has a slight attitude.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jackson
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby and Maine Coon
Markings Black and gray stripes on head, white paws
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Black and brown
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.