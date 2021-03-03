Submission ID: 3076
Date Lost March 02, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Forester Drive
Closest Major Intersection Bus 1 and 1864
Owner's Full Name Jami Lynn Trobaugh
Email Jami.trobaugh@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 254-317-9276
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Freya
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American Short Hair
Markings Brown Tabby
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 9 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.