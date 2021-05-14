Submission ID: 3200
Date Lost May 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass-Lobelia area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Morrison Bridge Road
Closest Major Intersection 690 and Morrison Bridge Road
Owner's Full Name Erica C. Haskell
Email ericac.haskell@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9105877349
Alternate Phone (910) 973-7566
Additional Comments He doesn't have a collar due to an accident. He is Chipped! All our info is on the chip profile. He answers to Dexter kitty. He isn't mean but doesn't usually go to strange people.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dexter TRIDENT Haskell
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Nothing really specific, he is a true tabby with the symbol on his head.
Predominant Color Black stripes with brownish blondish hair.
Age of Pet About a year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
