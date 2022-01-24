Submission ID: 3619
Date Lost January 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 220 Hill Rd
Closest Major Intersection Indiana and Hill Road
Owner's Full Name Tonia Camina
Email toniacamina@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106909538
Alternate Phone (910) 692-7866
Additional Comments Very gentle. 10 lbs. Declawed. Indoor cat. $300 reward
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Holly
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American shorthair
Markings Black stripes
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 9
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
