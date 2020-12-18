Submission ID: 2973
Date Lost December 11, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cross Pointe Ln
Closest Major Intersection Pee Dee Rd & HWY 211
Owner's Full Name Kenna Bahlman
Email kennabahlman@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 3258128166
Additional Comments Black collar with tag that has his name & says “I’m not lost, leave me outside”. He goes out at night & always comes home early the next morning to sleep inside all day.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rambo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings Orange tabby, white markings on nose & forehead, white feet, chest & belly
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name tag & rabies tag
