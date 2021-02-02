Submission ID: 3026
Date Lost January 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N Bay St
Closest Major Intersection Philadelphia
Owner's Full Name Tom Lockhart
Email Abnassault@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 9105878470
Additional Comments Smaller neutered male cat. White with Tabby spots. Very friendly will get in your car with you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jasper
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair piebald tabby
Markings White with tabby patterns
Predominant Color Tabby
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
