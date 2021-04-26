Submission ID: 3166
Date Lost April 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Foxcroft rd
Closest Major Intersection Harvest lane
Owner's Full Name Chris Vanderiet
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106037581
Alternate Phone (910) 949-1118
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Java
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings White chest mark
Predominant Color Dark Grey with Black strips
2nd Color Light brown accents
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
