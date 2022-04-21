UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3761
Date Lost April 17, 2022
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 86 Pinelake Drive
Owner's Full Name Sam Hudson
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 6785776183
Alternate Phone (910) 949-3357
Additional Comments $500 REWARD!!! Please help! She almost always stays inside or in our big yard. She does not roam.
I’m worried that maybe she walked a little Sunday night (she was here for dinner) & found an open garage or storage shed since Sunday was such a nice day & Monday was yucky.
And now maybe she is stuck. I’ve been walking, driving, calling her, etc… SHE IS NOSEY & COULD BE STUCK SOMEWHERE & YOU HAVEN’T SEEN OR HEARD HER. Her meow is quiet. 😞 She always wears a pink collar with a bell. She is up-to-date on all her shots & chipped. She is super friendly. We may have had a sighting on Dewberry on Tuesday morning, but my dog (her best buddy) and I searched for hours and couldn't find her.
Please call immediately at any time if you think you see her!
678.577.6183
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rhianna (RhiRhi)
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Cat
Markings Gray and Black, Tail looks a little like a raccoon
Predominant Color Dark Gray
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 5 in July
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink with two bells
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
(1) comment
Rihanna has been found. Sam's daughter posted on Facebook page: "Mom is doing an interview so I’ll let her do the long, thoughtful post, but I’m just popping in to say Rihanna is home!!!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.