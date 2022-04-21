Lost Cat Whispering Pines

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND

Submission ID: 3761

Date Lost April 17, 2022

Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 86 Pinelake Drive

Owner's Full Name Sam Hudson

Email samhudson@maverickwrites.com

Zip 28327

Primary Phone 6785776183

Alternate Phone (910) 949-3357

Additional Comments $500 REWARD!!! Please help! She almost always stays inside or in our big yard. She does not roam.

I’m worried that maybe she walked a little Sunday night (she was here for dinner) & found an open garage or storage shed since Sunday was such a nice day & Monday was yucky.

And now maybe she is stuck. I’ve been walking, driving, calling her, etc… SHE IS NOSEY & COULD BE STUCK SOMEWHERE & YOU HAVEN’T SEEN OR HEARD HER. Her meow is quiet. 😞 She always wears a pink collar with a bell. She is up-to-date on all her shots & chipped. She is super friendly. We may have had a sighting on Dewberry on Tuesday morning, but my dog (her best buddy) and I searched for hours and couldn't find her.

Please call immediately at any time if you think you see her!

678.577.6183

Upload Photo File uploaded

Animal Name Rhianna (RhiRhi)

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Domestic Cat

Markings Gray and Black, Tail looks a little like a raccoon

Predominant Color Dark Gray

2nd Color Black

Age of Pet 5 in July

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

Coat of Pet Short

Ears of Pet Erect

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Pink with two bells

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes

Patricia Bryan

Rihanna has been found. Sam's daughter posted on Facebook page: "Mom is doing an interview so I’ll let her do the long, thoughtful post, but I’m just popping in to say Rihanna is home!!!"

