Submission ID: 3762
Date Lost April 19, 2022
Area/Town Lost Downtown Souther Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 660 Kensington Road
Owner's Full Name Melanie Nelson
Email melanie-w@nc.rr.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106917409
Additional Comments He is clipped
Around 3 years old
Very friendly to people and animals
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Whiskey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic cat
Markings See the picture
Predominant Color Black, brown, white
Age of Pet Around 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
