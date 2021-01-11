Submission ID: 2999
Date Lost December 23, 2020
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes south Gated Community
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dosert rd Seven Lakes
Owner's Full Name Seledad Gallardo
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910-986-5195
Alternate Phone (910) 975-9429
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Regalon
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Grey/ Blk Tabby
Age of Pet 5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.