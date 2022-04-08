Submission ID: 3741
Date Lost April 07, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pondpine Ln
Closest Major Intersection McCaskill Rd
Owner's Full Name Dustin Welsh
Email Dustin9808@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8284583422
Alternate Phone (386) 590-9211
Additional Comments She is a grey cat with some black stripes. She does not have front claws.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kiki
Type of Animal Cat
Breed None
Markings Black stripes
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
