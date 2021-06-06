Submission ID: 3250
Date Lost June 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Joel Rd
Closest Major Intersection Vass Carthage Rd and Joel Rd
Owner's Full Name Tiffany Laske
Email dukefnp06@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 2524231125
Additional Comments Tabby cat. Spayed with left ear tipped. Has a purple collar. Super friendly kitty who has always stayed close to home and comes in at bedtime. We were out of town over the weekend and she wasn’t home when we returned 6/6. Her babysitter did not see her yesterday. Her twin sister and humans miss her desperately.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lola
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby-domestic shorthair
Markings Brown with black stripes
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 8 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple and flea collar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.